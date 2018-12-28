Xylem Inc (XYL) Position Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,644,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Xylem by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,189,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 880,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Xylem by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,721,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xylem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,083,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,396,000 after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xylem by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,238,000 after purchasing an additional 354,340 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $65.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

