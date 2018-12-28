YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YRCW. ValuEngine cut YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on YRC Worldwide to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ YRCW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.21. 1,406,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,953. YRC Worldwide has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 3.74.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.42). YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that YRC Worldwide will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 7.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 124,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 257,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 8.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 134,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

