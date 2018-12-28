YY Inc (YY) Receives $119.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.81.

YY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of YY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.05 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. CLSA set a $125.00 target price on shares of YY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in YY in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in YY in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in YY in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in YY in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in YY in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. YY has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. YY had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YY will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

