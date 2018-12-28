Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.10 Million

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) will report $83.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $85.20 million. CONSOL Coal Resources posted sales of $78.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full year sales of $320.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.10 million to $353.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $345.33 million, with estimates ranging from $336.60 million to $354.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CONSOL Coal Resources.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONSOL Coal Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of CCR stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $414.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Consol Energy Inc. acquired 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $271,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 83,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,068.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of CONSOL Coal Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR)

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply