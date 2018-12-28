Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) will report $83.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $85.20 million. CONSOL Coal Resources posted sales of $78.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will report full year sales of $320.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.10 million to $353.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $345.33 million, with estimates ranging from $336.60 million to $354.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CONSOL Coal Resources.

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONSOL Coal Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of CCR stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $414.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Consol Energy Inc. acquired 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $271,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 83,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,068.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of CONSOL Coal Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.