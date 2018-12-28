Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) to Post $0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup set a $80.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,627,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,412 shares in the company, valued at $31,255,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,006 shares of company stock worth $9,640,702 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 464.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,712,000 after buying an additional 12,370,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,708.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,055,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,190,000 after buying an additional 2,112,577 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $106,185,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 112.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,325,000 after buying an additional 1,407,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 140.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.20. 20,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,669. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

