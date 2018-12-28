Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (SANW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on S&W Seed from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.47. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 178,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

