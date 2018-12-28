Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2018

Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.04 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $109.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,093,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 1,214 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $119,639.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,272.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,193 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,357. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 79,541 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 384,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Earnings History and Estimates for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

