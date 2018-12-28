Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.04 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $109.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,093,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 1,214 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $119,639.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,272.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,193 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,357. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 79,541 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 384,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

