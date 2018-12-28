Zacks: Analysts Expect AAR Corp. (AIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to post sales of $547.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.00 million and the lowest is $528.24 million. AAR posted sales of $456.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. AAR had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIR. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 22,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $994,208.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,894,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $883,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,222 shares in the company, valued at $29,091,049.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,945,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,718,000 after purchasing an additional 321,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,452,000 after buying an additional 79,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in AAR by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,266,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,452,000 after buying an additional 79,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AAR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,384,000 after buying an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AAR by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,311,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after buying an additional 38,166 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 160,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.02. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.04.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

