Zacks: Analysts Expect Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $208.98 Million

Analysts expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) to report $208.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.60 million and the highest is $210.36 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $184.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $850.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $849.30 million to $852.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $930.11 million, with estimates ranging from $880.92 million to $979.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $210.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, VP Charles Protell bought 13,340 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $185,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 143,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,732.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Edwin Haas bought 2,200 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,152.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,040 shares of company stock worth $283,367 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 106.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 53.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,239. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $433.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.95. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

