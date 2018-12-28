Zacks: Analysts Set $11.45 Target Price for Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (VIOT)

Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $11.45 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 104 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VIOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $10.95.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

