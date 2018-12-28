Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.76. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMTC shares. FIG Partners raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $690.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter worth $148,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter worth $214,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 30.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 21.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 15.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

