Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. German American Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp..

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 29.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $26,323.41. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,420.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at $62,937.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,547 shares of company stock valued at $362,122 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 53,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $701.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85. German American Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp. (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.