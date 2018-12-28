Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Polaris Industries reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

