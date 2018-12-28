Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) to Announce $1.82 EPS

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Polaris Industries reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply