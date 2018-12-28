Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celanese Co. (CE) to Post $2.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Celanese reported earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.22. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $82.91 and a 12-month high of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

