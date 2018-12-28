Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ciena Co. (CIEN) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.34. Ciena posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.54 million. Ciena had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ciena from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ciena from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.39.

In related news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,350 shares of company stock worth $2,238,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

CIEN stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. 2,423,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Ciena has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

