Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.14 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 49.53%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXEL. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,505,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,855,977.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $222,767.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,367 shares of company stock worth $4,798,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,094,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,527,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,060,000 after purchasing an additional 834,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,527,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,060,000 after purchasing an additional 834,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,931,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,101,000 after purchasing an additional 480,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,666,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,698,000 after purchasing an additional 995,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

EXEL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 241,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.66. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $32.20.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

