Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.50). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAWS shares. BidaskClub lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research set a $37.00 target price on Lawson Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lawson Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 229,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 43.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 30.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. 6,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $283.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

