Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to post sales of $72.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.59 million and the highest is $73.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $74.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $261.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.60 million to $262.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $309.12 million, with estimates ranging from $302.30 million to $313.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth $18,169,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth $8,853,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 280,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,055,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 374,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.68. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

