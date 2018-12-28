Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ellington Financial (EFC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $447.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Penn acquired 28,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $462,390.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,842.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

