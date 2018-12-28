Zacks Investment Research Downgrades International Speedway (ISCA) to Sell

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500); Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas; Phoenix Raceway in Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International in New York. The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation’s largest independent sports radio network and Americrown Service CorporationSM, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISCA. BidaskClub upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ:ISCA opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. International Speedway has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.22.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 38.82%. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Speedway will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISCA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in International Speedway by 25.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,459,000 after buying an additional 249,166 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in International Speedway during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,086,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Speedway by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,345,000 after buying an additional 169,477 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in International Speedway by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 993,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,498,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in International Speedway by 83.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

