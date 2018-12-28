Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NorthWestern (NWE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on NorthWestern and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $65.74.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.21 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.53%. NorthWestern’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $54,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,342.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $121,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

