Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Park National (PRK) to Hold

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Park National in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. Park National has a 1-year low of $79.27 and a 1-year high of $119.00.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $91.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.46 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Park National by 1,021.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Park National in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Park National in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Park National in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Park National in the third quarter valued at $276,000.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

