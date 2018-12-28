Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) to Sell

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.61%. Research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

