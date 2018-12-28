Zacks Investment Research Lowers PROS (PRO) to Hold

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura cut their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PROS in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

PROS stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.18.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.94 million. Research analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $63,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at $224,411.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $313,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $699,220 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PROS during the third quarter worth $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PROS during the third quarter worth $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in PROS during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

