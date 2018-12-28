Zacks Investment Research Lowers UTStarcom (UTSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is engaged in providing interactive Protocol based network solutions. The Company also provides integration and support services in Internet Protocol TV, Interactive TV, Internet TV and Broadband for cable and telecom operators. It designs and sells IP-based telecommunications infrastructure products including its primary product suite of IPTV, and broadband solutions along with the services relating to the installation, operation and maintenance of these products. UTStarcom Holdings Corp., formerly known as UTStarcom, Inc., is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.31. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. UTStarcom had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UTStarcom will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.34% of UTStarcom worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

