Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chemical Financial (CHFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CHEMICAL FINANCIAL CORP. is a multi-bank holding company. The company business is concentrated in a single industry segment, commercial banking. Subsidiaries offer a full range of commercial banking and fiduciary services. These include accepting deposits, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit services, automated teller machines, money transfer services, corporate and personal trust services and other banking services. “

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

CHFC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from an under perform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

CHFC opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. Chemical Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 223.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemical Financial (CHFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.