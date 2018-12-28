Zacks Investment Research Upgrades J Alexanders (JAX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. owns and operates dining restaurants primarily in the United States. Its operating segments consists of J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. J. Alexander’s restaurant offer seafood czarina, Tuscan steak, grilled fish with mango papaya salsa and chicken Milanese. Redlands Grill offers a sushi program, a coffee-cured rib eye and made-from-scratch flatbreads. Stoney River offers fresh seafood selections, salads and house specialties. J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. is based in Nashville, TN. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of J Alexanders from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

NYSE JAX opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. J Alexanders has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.27.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J Alexanders will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAX. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J Alexanders during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in J Alexanders by 19.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,951 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J Alexanders by 46.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in J Alexanders by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in J Alexanders by 12.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

