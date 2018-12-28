Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) to “Hold”

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

MPVD has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:MPVD opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $300.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $57.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,706,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Mountain Province Diamonds by 30.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

