Zacks Investment Research Upgrades QuickLogic (QUIK) to Hold

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.07. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.22.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,223,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in QuickLogic by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 387,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in QuickLogic by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

Read More: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.