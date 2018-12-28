Zacks: Mercury General Co. (MCY) Given $53.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. Mercury General’s rating score has declined by 16.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $53.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mercury General an industry rank of 171 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mercury General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Mercury General stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.38. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $905.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury General will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 460.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Gifford Fong Associates bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $181,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury General (MCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.