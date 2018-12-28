Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. Zeitcoin has a total market cap of $678,775.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeitcoin alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00002258 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,226,339 coins. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.