Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) versus SAExploration (SAEX) Financial Survey

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) and SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and SAExploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$9.98 million N/A N/A SAExploration $127.02 million 0.05 -$40.75 million N/A N/A

Zion Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SAExploration.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zion Oil & Gas and SAExploration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of SAExploration shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and SAExploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas N/A -24.70% -18.34% SAExploration -104.19% -347.27% -53.30%

Volatility & Risk

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAExploration has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zion Oil & Gas beats SAExploration on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves oil companies, national oil companies, independent oil and gas exploration, and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.