zooplus AG (ZO1) Receives €151.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €151.11 ($175.71).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €164.00 ($190.70) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of ETR ZO1 traded up €1.70 ($1.98) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €118.90 ($138.26). The stock had a trading volume of 9,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 52-week low of €127.40 ($148.14) and a 52-week high of €200.15 ($232.73).

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

