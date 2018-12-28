Zscaler Inc (ZS) EVP Amit Sinha Sells 19,140 Shares of Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) EVP Amit Sinha sold 19,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $759,092.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 20th, Amit Sinha sold 24,874 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $994,960.00.
- On Monday, December 17th, Amit Sinha sold 10,407 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $426,687.00.
- On Thursday, December 6th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $192,856.84.
- On Thursday, November 29th, Amit Sinha sold 6,730 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $245,712.30.
- On Sunday, November 25th, Amit Sinha sold 2,884 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $97,767.60.
- On Thursday, November 15th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $194,347.01.
- On Thursday, November 8th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $199,105.94.
- On Thursday, November 1st, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $177,714.79.
- On Thursday, October 25th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $169,014.12.
- On Thursday, October 18th, Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $180,070.22.
NASDAQ:ZS opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of -129.58. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $48.24.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,113,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,405,000 after acquiring an additional 68,139 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $13,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,405,000 after acquiring an additional 68,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2,077.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 306,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 292,405 shares during the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
