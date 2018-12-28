ZTE CORP/ADR (ZTCOY) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) Critical Analysis

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ZTE CORP/ADR and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE CORP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ZTE CORP/ADR and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE CORP/ADR 1.54% 3.67% 1.12% Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0.95% 3.09% 0.80%

Risk & Volatility

ZTE CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ZTE CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. ZTE CORP/ADR pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ZTE CORP/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZTE CORP/ADR and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE CORP/ADR $16.11 billion 0.47 $750.28 million $0.32 11.38 Kawasaki Heavy Industries $14.53 billion 0.24 $272.08 million $0.64 12.96

ZTE CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Kawasaki Heavy Industries. ZTE CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kawasaki Heavy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ZTE CORP/ADR beats Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products. It also provides cloud computing and IT products that include cloud infrastructure, cloud management, cloud desktop, big video, home media center, VDC, big data, distributed database, call center, smart metering, and video conferencing products, as well as consumer services; and core network products, which comprise 5G Cloud ServCore, packet core, IP multimedia subsystem and CS, user data convergence, and intelligent OSS products. In addition, the company offers fixed access products, including optical access, copper access, CPE, and GES products; energy products, such as telecom energy, government and enterprise energy, and ZEGO IDC; and phone, smart projector, mobile broadband, and smart home devices. Further, it provides consulting, customer support, integration, learning, and managed services, as well as service tools and products. The company serves telecommunications service providers, and government and corporate customers. ZTE Corporation has strategic alliance with InfoVista to provide application-aware SD-WAN solutions to enterprises. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines. The Rolling Stock segment provides electric train cars, including bullet trains; and electric and diesel locomotives, passenger coaches, and bogies. The Aerospace segment offers aircrafts for the Japan Ministry of Defense; component parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; and missiles/space equipment. The Gas Turbine & Machinery segment provides jet engines, industrial-use gas turbines/cogeneration systems, gas engines, diesel engines, steam turbines for marine and land, and aerodynamic machineries/marine propulsion systems. The Plant & Infrastructure segment offers cement, fertilizer, and other industrial plants; and power plants, liquid natural gas tanks, municipal waste incineration plants, tunnel boring machines, and crushing machines. The Motorcycle & Engine segment provides motorcycles, utility vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, personal watercrafts, and general-purpose gasoline engines. The Precision Machinery segment offers hydraulic components for construction machineries; hydraulic components and systems for industrial machineries; marine steering gears; hydraulic deck machineries; industrial robots; and medical and pharmaceutical robots. The company sells its products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

