$0.46 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $755.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Cross Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 702,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $987.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, Director Philip G. Franklin acquired 5,095 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $59,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,656 shares in the company, valued at $936,754.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Franklin acquired 4,905 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $57,780.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,128.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in TTM Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,178,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,344 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,178,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,755,000 after buying an additional 65,344 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,377,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the Printed Circuit Board and Electro-Mechanical Solutions segments. It offers products such as backplanes, system integration, chassis assemblies, integrated circuit substrates and chips, and engineering services.

