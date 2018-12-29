0x Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00008395 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, IDEX and OKEx. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $180.36 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.02315224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00152835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00199844 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026064 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026082 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,397,661 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OTCBTC, Mercatox, OKEx, C2CX, BitMart, Poloniex, Iquant, Tokenomy, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Huobi, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, IDEX, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Vebitcoin, FCoin, AirSwap, Bitbns, Independent Reserve, Gatecoin, ABCC, Radar Relay, Zebpay, DDEX, BitBay, Livecoin, Coinone, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Crex24, Fatbtc, Kucoin, WazirX, Binance, Ethfinex, Gate.io, GOPAX, Hotbit, Upbit, Cobinhood and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.