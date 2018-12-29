$1.57 EPS Expected for Accenture Plc (ACN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Accenture reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold acn” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

ACN stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $175.64. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Accenture news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $232,315.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,169 shares of company stock worth $19,332,157. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 52,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 134,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,996,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 4,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $60,851,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.