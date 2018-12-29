11,745,062 Shares in Bank Ozk (OZK) Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,745,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.09% of Bank Ozk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,842,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank Ozk from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

