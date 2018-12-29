$151.39 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce $151.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.77 million and the lowest is $150.10 million. Nautilus reported sales of $127.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $432.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $431.40 million to $434.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $457.29 million, with estimates ranging from $447.52 million to $464.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.12 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $57,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,120 shares in the company, valued at $143,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nautilus by 1,797.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.08. 256,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,005. The firm has a market cap of $316.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

