$161.46 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report $161.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.60 million to $162.31 million. Lannett reported sales of $184.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $603.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.12 million to $606.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $495.34 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $500.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.79 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 39.74%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Lannett from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

In other Lannett news, Director Albert Paonessa III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,086,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,293.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after buying an additional 381,177 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCI traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. 1,100,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.06. Lannett has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

