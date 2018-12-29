$194.02 Million in Sales Expected for Trivago NV – (TRVG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post sales of $194.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.29 million and the highest is $202.49 million. Trivago reported sales of $213.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trivago.

Get Trivago alerts:

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $253.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.60 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. 276,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,412. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -94.50 and a beta of -0.24. Trivago has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trivago by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trivago by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.