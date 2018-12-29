1ST TR EXCHANGE/EUROPE ALPHADEX FD (FEP) Stake Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/EUROPE ALPHADEX FD (NASDAQ:FEP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,570,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/EUROPE ALPHADEX FD worth $174,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/EUROPE ALPHADEX FD in the second quarter valued at $10,777,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/EUROPE ALPHADEX FD by 153.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 426,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 258,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/EUROPE ALPHADEX FD in the third quarter valued at $3,942,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/EUROPE ALPHADEX FD in the third quarter valued at $3,895,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/EUROPE ALPHADEX FD by 50.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:FEP opened at $30.83 on Friday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/EUROPE ALPHADEX FD has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $42.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.0416 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.
