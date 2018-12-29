$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will post $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $2.45 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year sales of $7.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $9.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at $313,403.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $10,750,000. RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 19.2% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after acquiring an additional 541,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 440,606 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,756.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 392,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 371,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 33.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 368,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

ENLC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. 1,549,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,094. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -190.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply