$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will post $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $2.45 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year sales of $7.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $9.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at $313,403.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $10,750,000. RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 19.2% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after acquiring an additional 541,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 440,606 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,756.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 392,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 371,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 33.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 368,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

ENLC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. 1,549,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,094. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -190.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

