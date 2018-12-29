$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $10.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 billion to $10.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $404,436.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $128,400.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 411,366 shares of company stock worth $19,333,819. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $7,089,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,467,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,478,000 after acquiring an additional 944,178 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 57,572 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW remained flat at $$41.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,725,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,043. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

