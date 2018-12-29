200,376 Shares in Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 3,533,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,900,000 after buying an additional 150,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after buying an additional 438,131 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,148,000 after buying an additional 326,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,774,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,439,000 after buying an additional 527,529 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,361,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $62.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.76. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $53,397.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $46,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $165,947.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $149,491.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,892 shares of company stock worth $18,928,429 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “200,376 Shares in Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/200376-shares-in-coupa-software-inc-coup-acquired-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.