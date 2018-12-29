20,506 Shares in Amedisys Inc (AMED) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 1,086.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $417.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amedisys to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 7,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $939,305.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,639.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $897,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,623 shares of company stock worth $4,863,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

