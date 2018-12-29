$221.24 Million in Sales Expected for Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce sales of $221.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.20 million. Bancorpsouth Bank posted sales of $184.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year sales of $863.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $858.70 million to $867.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $927.94 million, with estimates ranging from $896.80 million to $940.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of BXS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.94. 517,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,754. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.41. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,609,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,516,000 after purchasing an additional 193,071 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 691,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,516,000 after purchasing an additional 193,071 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 190,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

