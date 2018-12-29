$26.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Boeing Co (BA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to announce sales of $26.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.69 billion. Boeing posted sales of $25.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $99.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.95 billion to $100.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $106.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $103.45 billion to $107.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $409.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.21.

In related news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 27.8% in the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 403,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $58,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $1,348,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 18.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $316.38 on Friday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $394.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

