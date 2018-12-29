352 Shares in Markel Co. (MKL) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 636.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Markel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,265.25.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,014.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.01. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $954.39 and a 52 week high of $1,228.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $21.45. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.10, for a total transaction of $100,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,387,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,090.00, for a total transaction of $162,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549 shares of company stock valued at $589,712 over the last ninety days. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

